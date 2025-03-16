Minnesota Twins Prospect Matt Canterino Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Matt Canterino hasn't seen regular season action since 2022, battling a laundry list of injuries along the way.
Unfortunately for the Minnesota Twins right-hander, that hiatus will continue into 2026.
Canterino underwent shoulder surgery in Dallas this week to "tighten ligaments," head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta told the Minnesota Star Tribune's Phil Miller and other reporters Sunday morning. It was a season-ending procedure, knocking Canterino out for the entire 2025 campaign.
Prior to his latest injury, Canterino made one appearance in the Grapefruit League this spring. He walked three batters but did not allow a hit or run in his 1.0 inning of action.
The Twins selected Canterino in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Rice. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canterino suffered a right elbow strain and was limited to just 23.0 innings in 2021.
Canterino underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022, which cost him all of 2023 as well. He returned to the mound in time for spring training in 2024, only to fall victim to a rotator cuff strain and miss that whole season too.
MLB Pipeline had Canterino ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Twins' farm system in 2021, before bumping him to No. 9 to open 2022. The outlet no longer has him ranked inside the organization's top 30.
Combining his production in college, the Cape Cod Baseball League and the minor leagues, Canterino is 22-18 with a 2.87 ERA, 0.998 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. The 27-year-old has yet to pitch at a level above Double-A.
