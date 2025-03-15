St. Louis Cardinals Prospect Tink Hence Calls Out 'MLB The Show' For Glaring Omission
Early access to "MLB The Show 25" finally opened Friday, much to the delight of baseball and video game fans across the world.
St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Tink Hence, on the other hand, wasn't exactly ecstatic with what he found when he opened the game.
The 22-year-old right-hander is rated as a 68 overall to start the season. Unlike a lot of discontent players, though, Hence wasn't upset with his rating.
The virtual version of Hence was given a sinker, slider, curveball and changeup, notably excluding his fastball – or perhaps mischaracterizing it as a sinker. The pitch, which MLB Pipeline grades at a 60, typically sits between 92 and 96 miles per hour and can even approach 98.
Hence tagged the official MLB The Show account in his Instagram story, pointing out the omission while asking the developers to add his fastball into the game.
Hence went 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA, 1.067 WHIP and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 Double-A starts last season. He earned an invitation to the Cardinals' spring training camp, only to go 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and 2.700 WHIP across 3.1 innings of Grapefruit League action.
Per MLB Pipeline, Hence is still ranked as the No. 3 prospect in St. Louis' farm system and the No. 76 prospect in baseball.
