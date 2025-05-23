New York Mets Major Offseason Acquisition Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York Mets' offseason acquisition Frankie Montas is set to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Frankie Montas (lat) says he’s going off to pitch on a rehab assignment now. Likely to start for Brooklyn tomorrow. Sean Manaea (oblique) is maybe two weeks behind him.
Montas signed a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason and will make $34 million over those two years.
The 32-year-old went 7-11 in 2024, pitching for both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. A nine-year veteran of those two teams plus the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and Yankees, Montas is 44-46 with a 4.09 ERA.
He won 13 games for the A's back in 2021, finishing sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. Injuries got to him at the end of 2022, and he made only one appearance in 2023, but he made 30 starts in 2024.
The Mets enter play on Friday at 30-20 on the season and in second place in the National League East. Given that they haven't had Manaea or Montas, it's been a fairly remarkable start to the season for New York, and they've gotten great pitching contributions from guys like Griffin Canning and David Peterson. Kodai Senga has also been excellent.
The Mets will play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Citi Field with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Canning (5-1, 2.47 ERA) will pitch against Clayton Kershaw.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: