Pair of Minnesota Twins Key Contributors Set to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignments
According to a report from Declan Goff of SKOR North, the Minnesota Twins are close to getting back key contributors Bailey Ober and Luke Keaschall.
Both players will begin rehab assignments on Friday, and both will be at Triple-A St. Paul. Ober has been out with a left hip impingement while Keaschall has been sidelined with a broken bone in his arm.
Ober, 30, has made 17 starts this season, going 4-6 with a 5.28 ERA. He's struck out 74 batters in 92.0 innings, but provides stability in the rotation behind Joe Ryan and Chris Paddack, especially with Pablo Lopez also out.
A five-year veteran, he's 29-27 for his career with a 4.01 ERA. He had a career-high 12 wins a season ago.
Keaschall, a 22-year-old utility player, made his major league debut earlier this season, playing in seven games before getting hurt. He impressed in a limited sample size, hitting .368 with a .538 on-base percentage. He had three doubles and two RBIs. A second-round pick in 2023, he played his college ball at San Francisco and Arizona State.
It's unclear how long the rehab assignments will go, but Keaschall's could be long considering he's missed two months.
The Twins enter the second half of the season at 47-49 and in second place in the American League Central. They have won six of their last 10 games and have risen to just four games back in the battle for the third and final wild card.
They'll play the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: