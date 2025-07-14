Which Playoff Contender Has Easiest Remaining MLB Schedule in Second Half?
The Cleveland Guardians slumped to a 46-49 record in the first half of the season, but the schedule will open up for them in the second half, potentially allowing them to get back into the American League playoff race.
The Guardians are 12 games back in the American League Central, but they are just 4.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card spot. Perhaps six games with the Chicago White Sox, four with the Baltimore Orioles, three with the Athletics, three with the Marlins and three with the Colorado Rockies will allow them to make up some ground. They also still have three more games with the Mariners.
The defending division champs, Cleveland has been hampered by an inability to hit this season, and they carry a -45 run differential into the break. If they are going to get back in the race, they'll need the offense to pick it up beyond Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, who both made the All-Star team.
Despite the optimistic schedule outlook, there have been talks of the Guardians selling at the deadline, with the possibility existing that closer Emmanuel Clase and/or first baseman Carlos Santana could be moved.
Santana could be a fit for the Mariners, who he played for previously in 2022.
For now, the Guardians will enjoy the All-Star break on the heels of winning six of their last seven games. Like the rest of baseball, they'll enjoy the Home Run Derby on Monday night (8 p.m. ET) and the All-Star Game on Tuesday (also 8 p.m. ET).
