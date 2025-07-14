Which Team Has the Hardest Remaining Schedule in Second Half of MLB Season?
The Cincinnati Reds enter the All-Star break at 50-47 and just 2.5 games back of a wild card spot in the National League, however, life won't get any easier for them in the second half.
According to Tankathon, the Reds have the hardest remaining schedule in baseball, featuring an opponents winning percentage of .522.
The Reds feature six games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven with the first-place Chicago Cubs and six against the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers. Furthermore, they also play the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays three times and have six with the probably playoff-bound Mets. They play the NL East-leading Phillies three times.
They do have seven with the Pirates, which could help, but if they end up matching up with Paul Skenes, that won't be easy, either.
Despite the difficult remaining schedule, it's been a solid first season for Terry Francona behind the Cincinnati bench. The Reds haven't made the playoffs since the 2020 season and they've seen young players like Elly De La Cruz take the next steps in their career under Francona's watch.
Furthermore, top prospect Chase Burns has debuted and looks like a long-term answer in the starting rotation. Hunter Greene was pitching excellently before getting hurt in early June, and he could return soon after the break as well.
For now, the Reds will enjoy the All-Star break, which kicks off on Monday night. The Home Run Derby will take place at 8 p.m. ET, with the All-Star Game coming at the same time on Tuesday.
