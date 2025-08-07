Popular Seattle Mariners Outfielder Hits First Home Run of Season After Lengthy Injury
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners outfielder Cade Marlowe, who hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday night while playing at Triple-A Tacoma.
Marlowe, 28, has played just 18 seasons after undergoing a back procedure. He's hitting .310 between the ACL Mariners, High-A Everett and Tacoma. He now has the home run, eight RBIs and six stolen bases. He's carrying a .431 on-base percentage.
He had been designated for assignment in February, but cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma before the back problems arose. As a result of being DFA'd, he's not on the 40-man roster. Because of that, his path back to Seattle is murky, at best, right now. The Mariners currently have Dominic Canzone penciled in as the right fielder with Luke Raley working to come back from the injured list as well.
Beyond that, Victor Robles could return from injury in September, so there just aren't opportunities for Marlowe at the moment.
A former 20th-round pick of the Mariners in 2019 out of West Georgia, he made his major league debut in 2023. He's appeared in 42 games, hitting three home runs and driving in 11. He's a .240 career hitter in that limited action.
He had one of the more memorable M's home runs in recent memory, hitting a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 62-53 and just two games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
