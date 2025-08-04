Former Well-Liked Seattle Mariners Catcher is Now a Part of Some Wild New York Mets History
Luis Torrens, a backup catcher and a former member of the Seattle Mariners, took to the mound on Sunday afternoon and became a part of some interesting New York Mets history.
Per SNY Mets:
Luis Torrens is the 42nd different player to pitch for the Mets this season, which is a new franchise record for the most players to pitch for the team in a season.
Torrens entered the game as the Mets were blown out by the San Francisco Giants. New York has dealt with a high number of injuries this season, which has caused them to use so many pitchers.
Of course, Seattle Mariners fans have seen Torrens pitch before. He has four career appearances, including famously winning a game in 2022. The Mariners had already clinched a playoff spot at the end of that season and did not want to waste any pitchers on the eves of the playoffs, so Torrens pitched in extra-innings against the Detroit Tigers.
Now 29-years-old, Torrens is an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Mets. He's been with the Mariners on two separate occasions, playing with them from 2020-2022 and then again in a portion of 2023.
Lifetime, he's a .225 hitter with 24 home runs. His best year, by far, was in 2021 when he hit 15 homers for the Mariners and drove in 47. The Mariners missed the playoffs on the final day of the season that year.
This season, Torrens is hitting .217 for New York.
The Mariners will get an opportunity to see Torrens in person in just a few weeks: They'll play the Mets in a three-game series from Aug. 15-17.
