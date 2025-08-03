Julio Rodriguez Just Passed Alex Rodriguez in Epic Seattle Mariners History
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez passed some royalty in team history on Sunday afternoon, hitting his 20th home run of the season off Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers.
The blast came in the bottom of the third inning and gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead at the time.
According to Mariners PR, Rodriguez now has four seasons of 20-plus home runs and 20-plus stolen bases, which passed A-Rod, who had three such campaigns. It was also the 100th home run of Julio's career, and it made him the youngest player in MLB history to have four straight 20/20 seasons.
Any time you can pass A-Rod in team history, you've done something right. The former No. 1overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft, Alex Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in the 1994 campaign, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1998 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in 1995, 1997 and 2000.
Alex is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use, which came after his time in Seattle, but he is one of the best players to ever don an M's uniform.
As for Julio, at just the age of 24, he's already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Sliver Slugger. He should factor into the conversation for an American League Gold Glove this season as well.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before hosting the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
