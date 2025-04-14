Seattle Mariners Ace Reliever Makes Welcome Return From Injury, Shines in MiLB Rehab
Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash made his long-awaited return to a professional mound on Sunday, tossing a scoreless inning for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers against the Sacramento River Cats.
Brash allowed one hit and had one strikeout. @MiLBMariners reports that he hit 97 MPH on the radar gun.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball (when fully healthy) and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 in 2023 for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
The Mariners just re-instated hard-throwing righty Troy Taylor from his own rehab assignment (lat strain), so the M's 'pen is getting closer to its original design. When Brash is right, he can be expected to take the eighth inning and serve as the bridge to Andres Munoz, but he will need to grow into that role, presumably.
The Mariners are off on Monday but they will start a new series on Tuesday with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Seattle has won four consecutive games and five of its last six after sweeping the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
First pitch of Tuesday's contest is set for 3:40 p.m. PT as Luis M. Castillo takes the mound against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo.
Castillo was a two-time All-Star in Cincy who the Mariners acquired in 2022.
