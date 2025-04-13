Orthopedic Surgeon Discusses Recovery, Injury Issues For Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles

#Mariners outfielder Victor Robles dislocated his shoulder and undoubtedly tore his labrum.



I asked Dr. Michael Fu of @HSpecialSurgery if he's at risk for more shoulder issues in the future now.



His answer, on the latest podcast:https://t.co/rkgkVK0wBw#TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/dgZbbmZYTf