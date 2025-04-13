Orthopedic Surgeon Discusses Recovery, Injury Issues For Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles
This week, we got the awful news that Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles is set to be sidelined for at least the next 12 weeks because of a dislocated shoulder and a fracture in that shoulder.
In addition to the dislocation and fracture, Robles undoubtedly tore his labrum in his left shoulder.
Speaking on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Dr. Michael Fu of the Hospital For Special Surgery weighed in on Robles's injury, recovery timeline and potential issues moving forward. He's an orthopedic surgeon, shoulder expert and the former team doctor for the Chicago White Sox.
In the interview, he said that Robles is at a slightly higher risk for recurring shoulder issues now, and he added that he wouldn't be "surprised" to see Robles get surgery to address the labrum tear in the offseason.
You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Fu HERE:
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle. He stole 30 bases last season in 77 games and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup. With the 12-week timeline, he's expected to be out until at least the All-Star break.
The Mariners have been using Luke Raley in his absence in right field. Dom Canzone is also on the roster and is an option. The M's enter play on Sunday at 7-8 overall and in third place in the American League West. They'll take on the Texas Rangers again on Sunday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET.
