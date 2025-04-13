Could Jorge Polanco Move Back to Second Base For Seattle Mariners?
File this one under "it's complicated."
On Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reported that Jorge Polanco was taking infield reps at second base before the Seattle Mariners took on the Texas Rangers.
Now, this is interesting considering that Polanco was signed to be this team's third baseman. Part of the calculus for that decision was keeping him healthier and limiting the range on his surgically repaired knee. However, things have changed for the team since Ryan Bliss went down with a torn left bicep.
So, could Polanco move back to second base to fill the sudden hole there?
I'm going to say no, at least not consistently. Back on March 28, the Mariners shifted Polanco from third to second in the later stages of a contest with the Athletics. I was confused by that move and I asked manager Dan Wilson about it on March 29.
Here was that exchange:
"How do you balance trying to get him continued reps at comfort at third but also maybe exploiting his versatility at second?"
His answer:
It's easy to do when he goes back to second base, it's familiar with him, and he will take some reps there during practices and what not. So it's just a matter of continuing to get him the reps at third base. And, I think the second base comes a little bit more easily to him, but you can't say enough about how much he's working at it and how much he wants to be out there and how much work and dedication he has put into it. You know, first, just from coming back from the injury, and then secondly, learning a new position and putting all the time in and it's really paying off for him.
Again, obviously the dynamic is different now, but Polanco taking reps at second base is not new. The Mariners don't have a real in-house option at third base to replace him while they do have answers at second in Leo Rivas, Miles Mastrobuoni and Dylan Moore. Furthermore, if top prospect Cole Young is going to be a factor at second this year, then the team shouldn't move Polanco back just to take him off the position again later in the year.
Polanco can't play defense anywhere right now, as he's dealing with some side discomfort. He's expected to DH the next several games while that heals up.
The Mariners and Rangers play again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
