Seattle Mariners' Important Reliever Tosses Scoreless Inning in Rehab Debut

Trent Thornton worked at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, tossing a scoreless inning as he works back from appendicitis.

Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton (46) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on April 27.
Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton (46) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on April 27. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Battling back from a scary bout of appendicitis, Seattle Mariners' reliever Trent Thornton threw a scoreless inning at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night.

The Mariners made a note of it in Saturday's game notes before a contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Right-hander Trent Thornton( appendicitis) threw a scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts for Triple-A Tacoma last night

Thornton has been on the injured list since May 6 and recently detailed what he went through with Mariners on SI, starting with what he thought were stomach cramps when the team was playing the Athletics in West Sacramento (May 5-7).

So, ​that ​whole ​series ​in ​Sacramento. ​Like, ​I'm ​in ​the bullpen talking ​to some ​guys: ​'Man, ​my ​stomach's ​killing ​me. ​It's ​not, ​like, ​nauseous. ​It's ​like ​a ​horrible ​cramp. ​I'm ​thinking, ​it'll ​go ​away. ​Like, ​it's just ​a ​cramp it'll be ​fine. ​Whoa. ​We ​fly ​back ​to ​Seattle, ​we ​have ​an ​off day. ​And, ​I ​wake ​up ​on ​that ​off ​day ​and, ​like, ​could ​barely ​roll ​out ​of ​bed. ​Like, ​my ​stomach ​was ​just, ​like the worst ​cramp ​imaginable, ​where, ​every ​step, ​you ​could ​just ​feel ​it ​throughout ​your ​body. ​

So ​I ​called ​the ​trainers, ​went ​to CVS ​to ​try ​to ​get ​some stomach ​medication, ​see ​if ​it ​was ​something ​like ​a virus ​or ​a ​bug ​or ​whatever. ​​Hour ​goes ​by, ​no ​change. ​So, ​trainers say ​like 'hey, ​do ​some ​jumping jumps and tell me what you feel,' and ​like, ​my ​lower ​right ​abdomen ​just, ​I ​mean the ​whole ​body. He's ​like, ​'Yeah, ​that's ​your ​appendix, ​you ​need ​go ​to ​the ​emergency ​room ​now.' ​

So ​show ​up ​to ​the ​hospital. ​And ​they're ​like, ​'yeah, ​it's ​your appendix. ​We ​got ​gotta ​operate, ​like, ​now.' Because ​it started ​leaking, ​essentially. ​It ​didn't ​burst ​fully, ​but ​it ​was ​leaking ​whatever ​is ​in ​your ​appendix. ​So, yeah, it ​was ​not ​very ​enjoyable.

Thornton is a seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. This year, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA. The Mariners bullpen has been battered lately, so Thornton could be back sooner rather than later.

