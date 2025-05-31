Seattle Mariners' Important Reliever Tosses Scoreless Inning in Rehab Debut
Battling back from a scary bout of appendicitis, Seattle Mariners' reliever Trent Thornton threw a scoreless inning at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night.
The Mariners made a note of it in Saturday's game notes before a contest against the Minnesota Twins.
Right-hander Trent Thornton( appendicitis) threw a scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts for Triple-A Tacoma last night
Thornton has been on the injured list since May 6 and recently detailed what he went through with Mariners on SI, starting with what he thought were stomach cramps when the team was playing the Athletics in West Sacramento (May 5-7).
So, that whole series in Sacramento. Like, I'm in the bullpen talking to some guys: 'Man, my stomach's killing me. It's not, like, nauseous. It's like a horrible cramp. I'm thinking, it'll go away. Like, it's just a cramp it'll be fine. Whoa. We fly back to Seattle, we have an off day. And, I wake up on that off day and, like, could barely roll out of bed. Like, my stomach was just, like the worst cramp imaginable, where, every step, you could just feel it throughout your body.
So I called the trainers, went to CVS to try to get some stomach medication, see if it was something like a virus or a bug or whatever. Hour goes by, no change. So, trainers say like 'hey, do some jumping jumps and tell me what you feel,' and like, my lower right abdomen just, I mean the whole body. He's like, 'Yeah, that's your appendix, you need go to the emergency room now.'
So show up to the hospital. And they're like, 'yeah, it's your appendix. We got gotta operate, like, now.' Because it started leaking, essentially. It didn't burst fully, but it was leaking whatever is in your appendix. So, yeah, it was not very enjoyable.
Thornton is a seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. This year, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA. The Mariners bullpen has been battered lately, so Thornton could be back sooner rather than later.
