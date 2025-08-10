Seattle Mariners Infielder Still Dealing with Nagging Injury in Minor Leagues
Seattle Mariners infielder Ben Williamson, currently playing at Triple-A Tacoma, is still dealing with a nagging back injury, per Rainiers broadcaster Andy Helwig.
Helwig reports that he's been taking ground balls and should be in the lineup next week when the Rainiers play in Las Vegas.
Williamson hasn't played all week after being scratched from the starting lineup on Tuesday.
The Mariners just acquired Eugenio Suarez at the recent trade deadline and continue to play him at third base, which is why Williamson was sent down last Thursday. A popular player, Williamson is an excellent defender and a contact hitter. He was hitting .253 with one home run at the time of his demotion. He had an OPS+ of just 77.
He's hitting .258 for Tacoma, but he's only spent 16 games at Triple-A.
It's unclear how the Mariners plan to handle their roster moving forward, but there is a chance that Williamson could come back to the roster once they expand to 28 on Sept. 1. The Mariners also figure to have Luke Raley and Victor Robles back from injury by then, so there are tough decisions to be made for Jerry Dipoto, Justin Hollander and company.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 65-53 and in second place in the American League West. They are 0.5 games behind the Houston Astros, but they are in a tie for the first wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox.
The M's will finish out a series with the Rays on Sunday afternoon.
