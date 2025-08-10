Seattle Mariners Manager Delivers Epic Quote During Ichiro's Ceremony
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki had his number 51 retired by the organization on Saturday night in a special pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Park.
Ichiro, who was just inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., is the third M's player to have his number retired, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (24) and Edgar Martinez (11). Jackie Robinson (42) has his number retired by every major league team.
Mariners dignitaries, both past and present, attended the ceremony, including M's Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Alvin Davis, Edgar Martinez, Felix Hernandez, Jay Buhner, Randy Johnson and Marilyn Niehaus (wife of late broadcaster Dave Niehaus).
Furthermore, M's Hall of Famer Dan Wilson, who is now the manager of the team, took to the microphone, praising Ichiro's dedication and work ethic.
He also delivered one of the moments of the night when he said this current group of Mariners "expects to go deep into the fall."
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 64-53 and just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2001 and is the only franchise to never play in a World Series.
Wilson played with Ichiro from 2001-2005, being part of the 2001 team that won an American League record 116 games. He was also there when Ichiro broke the single-season hits record in 2004 with 262.
Seattle will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night before finishing out the series on Sunday afternoon.
They'll be off on Monday before playing the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the chase for the American League West crown and much more, including the idea of giving Randy Arozarena a contract extension. Furthermore, we're joined by Everett AquaSox manager Zach Vincej, who talked about a great season down on the farm. CLICK HERE:
GAME 1 FUN?: The Mariners have to actually make the playoffs, but if they do, which pitcher should start game one of a series? CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.