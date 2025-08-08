Seattle Mariners to Provide Awesome Giveaway to Fans at Sunday's Game
The Seattle Mariners enter a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays at 63-53 and just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the American League West since the 2001 season and will be trying to earn its first playoff berth since 2022 over the course of the last 46 games.
But as much as the Mariners are excited about a potential playoff future, the M's will also be honoring the past this weekend, as they'll retire Ichiro Suzuki's iconic No. 51 on Saturday night.
Furthermore, they'll be giving out replica Ichiro Hall of Fame plaques on Sunday afternoon. Ichiro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 27.
You can see the replicas, courtesy of 'Lookout Landing,' on social media:
The replica version will say exactly what is on Ichiro's plaque at the Hall of Fame, and his Hall of Fame plaque will be on display for fans to see at T-Mobile Park.
With extraordinary work ethic and unparalleled bat control, brought record-setting hit totals to Major League Baseball as its first Japanese-born position player. Electritified 2001 Mariners to record 116-win campaign, earning A.L. Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors. The only player with 10 straight 200-hit campaigns, 2001-2010, set all-time single-season hits record with 262 in 2004. An All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder throughout his first decade in the majors, led A.L. in hits seven times. Won two A.L. batting titles after capturing seven consecutive in Japan. Totaled 3,089 MLB hits and 509 stolen bases.
Ichiro will be the third member of the Mariners to have his number retired, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11). Randy Johnson will also have his No. 51 retired in a ceremony next season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the chase for the American League West crown and much more, including the idea of giving Randy Arozarena a contract extension. Furthermore, we're joined by Everett AquaSox manager Zach Vincej, who talked about a great season down on the farm. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.