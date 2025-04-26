Seattle Mariners' Top Pitching Prospect Could Get First MLB Nod as Injury Replacement
Seattle Mariners star Logan Gilbert left Friday's 8-4 loss against the Miami Marlins after just 3.0 innings because of "right forearm tightness."
While Gilbert will get imaging done this weekend to determine the severity of the injury, it's never a good sign when that phrase is used.
Speculatively speaking, it seems almost certain that Gilbert will require an injured list stint. If the team is lucky, that trip will be short, but at worst case scenario, Gilbert could need surgery and be out the entire season.
The Mariners are expecting to get George Kirby back from the injured list in the next 4-6 weeks, and if they do, they can continue to use Emerson Hancock as the fifth starter and have a rotation that looks essentially like it does now.
However, the M's will need to bridge the gap until Kirby's return if Gilbert goes on the IL, and it seems as if top prospect Logan Evans is likely solutiion.
Evans is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 3 pitcher in the rankings, behind only Ryan Sloan and Jurrangelo Cijntje, who were both drafted last year.
The 23-year-old was a 12th-round pick of the Mariners back in the 2023 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He's 1-1 this season at Triple-A Tacoma with a 3.86 ERA. He's struck out 23 batters in 25.2 innings. Lifetime, he's 11-6 with a 3.05 ERA in the minors.
He helped Double-A Arkansas win the Texas League championship a season ago.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
FEAR WITH LUIS: Luis Castillo struggled on Tuesday night and Brady Farkas wonders if this is just par for the course with him now. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.