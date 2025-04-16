Seattle Mariners Reliever, Seattle Native, Takes Shots at Oklahoma City on Social Media
Count Seattle Mariners reliever (and Seattle native) Tayler Saucedo among those still bitter about the Seattle SuperSonics leaving Seattle at the conclusion of the 2007-2008 NBA season.
The Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City after that year, becoming the Oklahoma CIty Thunder. Seattle hasn't had an NBA team since and missed out on the glory years of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Well, Saucedo, who is now playing in Triple-A for the Tacoma Rainiers, took some shots at Oklahoma City recently on a visit to play the Oklahoma City Comets. Posting on Instagram, he made fun of the Thunder's arena and the Oklahoma City skyline.
While Seattle fans likely enjoy any chance to remember the Sonics and lament their departure, not everyone enjoyed Saucedo's content.
Ryan Stiles of Locked on Thunder took this shot at him:
Tayler Saucedo also left Seattle for OKC after he couldn’t cut it in the big leagues (again). Shoutout to the Tacoma Rainiers. Get your OKC Comet tickets to watch the Rainiers tonight in downtown OKC. Maybe the 31 year old MILB hurler will get into the game. $2 Tuesday!
Saucedo responded to some of the criticism on social media also:
This has been hilarious people are crashing out because I said they had one building in their city and the arena that they are getting rid of looked like a dino convention. Thank you for the laughs OKC
Saucedo, 31, has spent five years in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He's gone 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA over 141 games. He struggled early on this season, pitching to a 13.50 ERA in three games before being sent back down.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon at 6:40 p.m. ET as they take on the Reds at 3:40 p.m. ET.
