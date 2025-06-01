Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Leaves Saturday Game with Apparent Arm Injury
Saturday was a mixed day for Seattle Mariners top prospects. On one hand, Cole Young (No. 43 MLB Pipeline) made his major league debut and helped lead the M's to a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins with a walk-off fielders choice.
On the other hand, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje left the game for the High-A Everett AquaSox with an apparent arm injury. Cijntje, 22, was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2024 out of Mississippi State. He's gone 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA through 12 games (nine starts).
Cijntje's numbers are inflated because of work with his left arm, which he has used predominately in relief outings. He has a higher ceiling as a right-handed pitcher and hits in the upper-90s with his fastball from the right side. He pairs it with a strong slider. He is the No. 92 prospect in baseball and joins Colt Emerson, Young, Harry Ford, Jonny Farmelo, Felnin Celesten, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes as M's farmhands in the Top 100.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The Mariners plan to let Cijntje continue to pitch with both arms and see what it looks like at the pro level. There’s general consensus that he’s better right-handed, with a chance to start in the mold of Marcus Stroman. He can crank his fastball up to 98 mph with carry up in the zone, complementing it with an effective mid-80s slider that touches 90-91 mph with depth and a firm fading changeup. As a lefty, he’s more reliever-ish, using a lower slot to get outs with a sweeping low-80s breaker and a low-90s fastball.
We'll have more information as it becomes available. At the major-league level, the Mariners will play the Twins again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
