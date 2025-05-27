Tampa Bay Rays' Ha-Seong Kim Notches Hit on 1st Swing of Rehab Assignment
For the first time in over nine months, Ha-Seong Kim got a taste of live game action.
The Gold Glove infielder showed no signs of rust, needing just one swing to leave his mark on the contest.
Kim, who underwent shoulder surgery last August when he was still a member of the San Diego Padres, served as the Durham Bulls' designated hitter in their showdown with the Memphis Redbirds on Monday. He singled to left in the first inning, got hit by a pitch in the third, then singled to center in the fifth.
The Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A affiliate went on to lose 6-1, despite having a handful of big leaguers and elite young talent in their lineup. On top of Kim, outfielder Jake Mangum was also on a rehab assignment, while shortstop Carson Williams and first baseman Tre' Morgan are among the organization's top prospects.
Kim inked a one-year, $13 million contract with the Rays this past winter, also building in a $16 million player option for 2026 that comes with a $2 million buyout. Across his first four seasons in MLB, Kim hit .242 with a .706 OPS, averaging 14 home runs, 60 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a 4.5 WAR per 162 games.
The 29-year-old Korean transplant should be able to play all over the infield once he joins the Rays in the big leagues. That promotion could come as soon as early June, but he will need to get defensive reps in Triple-A before he takes that next leap.
Related MiLB Stories
- ROCKIES' NEW TOP PROSPECT: With Chase Dollander officially graduating to the big leagues, Lebarron Johnson Jr. has gone from the Colorado Rockies' fifth-round pick in 2024 to a top-30 prospect in their farm system in 2025. CLICK HERE
- SONG MAKES RETURN: Former Naval officer Noah Song got hurt soon after the Philadelphia Phillies returned him to the Boston Red Sox in 2023, missing all of 2024 with an elbow injury. CLICK HERE
- JIMÉNEZ GOES DOWN: Former Chicago White Sox star Eloy Jiménez was just starting to get hot with Triple-A Durham when the Tampa Bay Rays ruled him out for at least a week with right Achilles tendinitis. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.