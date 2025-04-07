Texas Rangers Slugger Set to End Minor League Rehab Assignment After Just Two Games
The Texas Rangers are set to activate third baseman Josh Jung from the injured list in time for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs.
Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News had this report on Sunday before the Rangers played the Tampa Bay Rays.
The plan is for Josh Jung to start and play third base Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, per Bruce Bochy. He’ll get a few innings in the field in Frisco today before he travels with the team.
Jung played just two games for Double-A Frisco, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He is 3-for-7 in the big leagues this year, also playing just two games.
Unfortunately, injuries have been part of the story for Jung, who played 122 games in 2023 as the Rangers won the World Series. He also played just 46 last season.
When healthy, he's another productive piece to a deep Texas lineup. Lifetime, he's a .259 hitter with 35 homers and 101 RBIs. He hit 23 homers back in that 2023 season, also earning an All-Star appearance. He had three homers in the 2023 playoff run.
The Rangers are out to a historic 8-2 start on the season despite having a negative run differential (-1). They'll start the series with the Cubs on Monday night as left-hander Justin Steele pitches against veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi.
Steele is 2-1 through three starts, posting an ERA of almost seven. Eovaldi has been excellent through two starts, going 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Frisco is off on Monday, as is customary in the minor leagues.
