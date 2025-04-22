Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glover Set to Move Rehab Assignment to Triple-A Buffalo
Toronto Blue Jays' gold glover Daulton Varsho will move his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday night as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings.
The Red Wings are the affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Varsho has not played in the majors yet this season as he rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery. He has played two rehab games with Single-A Dunedin, going 0-for-6.
Known more for his glove than his bat, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 homers last season, playing in 136 games before the shoulder injury.
He began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Blue Jays are out to a 12-11 start this season, which is encouraging considering they finished last in the American League East last season. However, they've lost three straight games after dropping the final two games of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners and the series opener against the Houston Astros on Monday.
Getting Varsho back will be a major boon to the Jays' pitching staff, as he's a superior defender to George Springer and Anthony Santander, who see regular time in the outfield.
The Jays and Astros will be back in action on Tuesday night in Houston with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt will battle with Ronel Blanco.
The Bisons will play the Red Wings for a six-game series, spanning the entire week.
