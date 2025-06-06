Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Brandon Barriera Starting Rehab Assignment
Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Brandon Barriera is set to begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, The Athletic's Mitch Bannon reported Friday morning.
Barriera last pitched in April 2024, as he wound up undergoing Tommy John surgery later that month. Prior to his elbow injury, Barriera had made eight starts as a professional, going 0-2 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.015 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Blue Jays selected Barriera with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Barriera, 21, is currently ranked as the No. 13 prospect in Toronto's farm system, which is ninth-highest among pitchers and fourth-highest among left-handers. He was ranked No. 4 – No. 2 among pitchers – before hurting his elbow.
Between Barriera and Ricky Tiedemann, the Blue Jays dealt with tough injury luck to their top pitching prospects last year, and that isn't even mentioning former All-Star Alek Manoah. Manoah is set to face live hitters for the first time Tuesday, per Bannon, while Tiedemann is lagging behind Barriera but still expects to take the mound at some level in 2025.
Related MiLB Stories
- ELDRIDGE'S GRAND ARRIVAL: Bryce Eldridge crushed a grand slam in just his second game with the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday, continuing to mash his way through the San Francisco Giants' farm system. CLICK HERE
- GROOME LET GO: Jay Groome, the former Boston Red Sox first round pick who was suspended a year for violating MLB's gambling policy, was non-tendered by the San Diego Padres on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- GRANDAL WEIGHING RETIREMENT: Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal could call it quits after getting let go by the Boston Red Sox, who signed him to a minor league contract earlier this season. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.