San Diego Padres Dump Former Top Prospect Jay Groome After Gambling Suspension
The San Diego Padres are non-tendering left-handed pitcher Jay Groome, The Athletic's Dustin Lin reported Thursday.
Groome was suspended for one year in June 2024 after violating MLB's gambling policy, betting less than $1,000 on big league games while in the minors. With no options remaining and his suspension coming to a close Thursday, Groome found himself dismissed into free agency.
The 26-year-old southpaw started out as the Boston Red Sox's first round pick in 2016, debuting as the No. 41 prospect in baseball at the start of 2017. Groome remained a key piece in the Red Sox's farm system until the 2022 deadline, when they dealt him to the Padres in exchange for former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer and two minor leaguers.
After going 7-7 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.326 WHIP and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 144.0 innings in 2022, Groome went 4-10 with a 8.55 ERA, 2.101 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 134.2 innings in 2023.
Groome had seemingly bounced back early in 2024, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.200 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings through three Triple-A starts, only for his season to get cut short by his suspension.
The once-promising pitcher is now on the open market, eligible to sign with any organization.
Outside of Tucupita Marcano – who was banned for life – there were three other players suspended for gambling last June: Andrew Saalfrank. Michael Kelly and Jose Rodriguez. All three have already been added back to their teams' rosters, or are expected to rejoin their organizations shortly.
Groome was not welcomed back to San Diego with open arms, but as a free agent, he could very well re-sign with the Padres on a minor league deal. A month removed from MLB posthumously lifting lifetime bans on Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and others, it remains to be seen how the baseball world will treat offenders moving forward.
