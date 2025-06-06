San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Blasts 1st Triple-A Home Run
Bryce Eldridge got a brief taste of Triple-A action in 2024, but the San Francisco Giants' top prospect didn't do much with it.
With his wrist injury and hot start in Double-A behind him, Eldridge is making the most of his opportunity with the Sacramento River Cats in 2025.
The 20-year-old first baseman got called up to Triple-A on Tuesday, then went 1-for-2 with two walks in his first game Wednesday. In Thursday's showdown with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Eldridge finally showed off his power tool.
Eldridge stepped up to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Rivers Cats trailing 3-2. He proceeded to crush a 109.8 mile-per-hour live drive to right center, clearing the fence for his first career Triple-A homer.
The grand slam also vaulted Sacramento ahead and ultimately decided the ballgame.
Through 36 minor league games this season, Eldridge is batting .282 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 25 RBIs and an .882 OPS. He hit .291 with an .889 OPS between Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, totaling 23 home runs, 27 doubles and 92 RBIs in 116 games.
In eight Triple-A appearances in 2024, the slugger hit .258 with two RBIs, zero extra-base hits and a .601 OPS. He is already batting .333 with a homer, five RBIs and a 1.278 OPS two games into his second stint with Sacramento.
Eldridge, who the Giants selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the organization. MLB Pipeline has him pegged as the No. 20 prospect in baseball, per their most recent update.
