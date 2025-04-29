Toronto Blue Jays' Valuable Reliever Set to Begin Important Rehab Assignment
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday night with High-A Dunedin. He's working back from a forearm issue that has kept him on the injured list all season thus far.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet had the information on social media:
Swanson is coming off a disastrous 2024 season that saw him go 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He was even demoted to the minor leagues, throwing in just 45 big-league games, which was a far cry from the 69 he appeared in in 2023.
A six-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays, he was acquired by Toronto in a trade before the 2023 season. Even though his 2024 was rough, the Jays are counting on him to come back and regain a powerful spot in the bullpen.
After finishing as one of the lowest-rated units in baseball last year, the Jays went out and signed veteran Yimi Garcia and hard-thrower Jeff Hoffman, with the latter serving as the team's closer. Swanson should add to that duo.
Toronto enters play on Tuesday at 13-15 overall. They are in fourth place in the American League East. They'll play host to the 16-14 Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Bowden Francis will pitch for Toronto while Garrett Crochet goes for Boston. Crochet, an All-Star in 2024, was acquired by the Red Sox this past offseason. He's 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA. Francis is 2-3 with a 3.58.
