Philadelphia Phillies "Adamant" They Won't Trade Top Prospects in Search For 'Pen Help
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Philadelphia Phillies are monitoring the trade market for bullpen help, but they aren't willing to include their top prospects.
The Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, already are keeping a close eye on Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who will likely be dealt by the trade deadline. Yet, the Phillies are adamant they will not include top prospects Andrew Painter or Aidan Miller in any trade.
Painter, 22, is the No. 7 ranked prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. He missed all of 2023 and 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but is back now, rehabbing for Single-A Clearwater. A former first-round pick, he's got a fastball up to 100 MPH. He's gone 0-1 in 7.1 innings so far for Clearwater, striking out 10.
The Phillies have said they expect to promote him this summer, but they could use him in a bullpen role to help monitor his innings for the stretch run.
Miller, 20, is a shortstop currently playing at Double-A Reading. Also a former first-round pick, he's the No. 25 prospect in the sport. He's struggling at the start of the year, hitting just .206 with a .308 on-base percentage. He's got two homers and four RBIs.
At the major league-level, the Phillies are 14-13 and in second place in the National League East. They'll play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Aaron Nola (PHI) will pitch against veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon. Nola is 0-5 with a 6.43 ERA.
