Electric Baltimore Orioles Prospect Returns to Lineup, But Still Can't Catch Yet
The Baltimore Orioles got good news down on the farm on Friday as top prospect Samuel Basallo returned to the lineup following a left hamstring strain that has kept him out multiple weeks.
However, according to MiLB.com, he won't be catching until at least mid-May.
The Orioles' top prospect returned to Triple-A Norfolk's lineup as a designated hitter on April 25 after missing three weeks with left hamstring discomfort. The expectation is that MLB's No. 1 catching prospect -- who is also dealing with right elbow inflammation -- could return to duties behind the dish by mid-May.
Basallo is the No. 12 prospect in baseball and the top player in the O's system. Just 20 years old, he's hitting .208 through only nine games this season. He has been projected to make his major league debut this season, though it's unknown where he'd play given the presence of Adley Rutschman at the major league-level.
Basallo is a .284 career hitter in the minor leagues (six seasons) with 52 homers and 64 doubles. He was signed as an international free agent in 2021.
At the big-league level, the Orioles will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers coming at 1:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 coming at 6:10 p.m. ET.
They are just 10-14 and in last place in the American League East, a surprise considering they made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Baltimore won 101 games back in the 2023 season.
