Washington Nationals Pitcher DJ Herz to Open Season on Minor League Injured List
Washington Nationals left-handed pitcher DJ Herz has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow, MASN Sports' Bobby Blanco and others reported announced Tuesday morning.
Herz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday following a shaky spring training run during which his velocity took a dip. In four Grapefruit League outings, Herz went 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA, 1.956 WHIP and 0.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio while battling through a dead arm.
The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024, showing promise as he exceeded his rookie eligibility. Herz made 19 big league starts, going 4-9 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.8 WAR.
Across his 84 starts in the minors, Herz is 13-17 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.280 WHIP and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Herz was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Nationals' farm system when he got promoted for the first time last summer. He initially joined the organization at the 2023 trade deadline, coming over from the Chicago Cubs in the Jeimer Candelario deal.
It remains to be seen how long Herz will be sidelined, or how long of a runway he will need before returning to the major league roster. Japanese free agent signing Shinnosuke Ogasawara will also start the regular season stashed in Triple-A after a disappointing spring, although he is healthy should Washington require another starting pitcher.
