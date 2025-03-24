Fastball

Colorado Rockies' Tyler Freeman Recounts Wild Story Behind Nolan Jones Trade

Outfielder Nolan Jones and utility man Tyler Freeman, both of whom came up through the Cleveland Guardians' farm system, got traded for each other over the weekend.

Sam Connon

Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman (2) draws a walk against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park.
Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman (2) draws a walk against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Nolan Jones got pulled from the Colorado Rockies' spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, the outfielder had a feeling he was on the move.

Jones decided to FaceTime one of his old friends from his days in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system, utility man Tyler Freeman, to chat about it. As is turned out, Freeman was facing a similar situation himself.

Then, Saturday rolled around and they both got traded – for each other, no less.

"We're pretty close so we're talking and he goes 'Hey, I was pulled, I think I'm traded,' and I was like 'Brother, I think I'm traded too,'" Freeman said, per Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons. "So we kinda put two and two together. Obviously, nothing was official, nothing – we're like 'Hey, if you hear anything, let me know.' And once we both found out, we called each other again, we're like 'Dude, we just got traded for each other,' which is insane."

Jones was Cleveland's second round pick in th 2016 MLB Draft, while Freeman was the club's second round selection in 2017. By the start of 2022, Freeman was ranked as the Guardians' No. 5 prospect – one spot ahead of Jones.

Cleveland traded Jones to Colorado in November 2022, and the outfielder proceeded to break out in 2023. He hit .297 with 20 home runs, 22 doubles, 62 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, a .931 OPS, nine defensive runs saved and 4.3 WAR in 106 games, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Jones' production came back down to Earth in 2024, though, as he hit .227 with three home runs, 13 doubles, 28 RBIs, five stolen bases, -4 defensive runs saved, a .641 OPS and a -0.7 WAR. He was limited to just 79 games due to various back and knee injuries.

The Rockies found themselves in need of an extra infielder when second baseman Thairo Estradabroke his wrist last week, and Jones was evidently seen as expendable with so many other outfielders competing to make the Opening Day roster. The solution was dealing him to his former team in exchange for a 25-year-old utility man who hit .209 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, 32 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, a .626 OPS, three defensive runs saved and a 0.9 WAR last season.

Related MLB Stories

  • BETTS STILL SICK: After missing the Tokyo Series last week, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is still down 17 pounds due to an unknown illness. CLICK HERE
  • SENZATELA CAPS HISTORIC SPRING: Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela finished Cactus League play with the lowest spring training ERA in franchise history. CLICK HERE
  • PEPIOT REPLACES MCCLANAHAN: With ace Shane McClanahan working through a triceps injury, Ryan Pepiot is set to step in as the Rays' Opening Day starter. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News