New York Yankees Prospect Spencer Jones Goes Yard in Spring Training Subway Series
Spencer Jones is making the most of every last at-bat he gets this spring, even if he isn't seriously contending to make the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster.
The 23-year-old outfielder even got a taste of the Subway Series on Monday, facing off against the New York Mets for the first time. Even though it was a spring raining game, Jones played his part in the rivalry to a T when he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning.
Jones got dealt a cutter down the middle, and he slapped it 106.5 miles per hour to the opposite field. The fly ball cleared the left field fence, and Jones got to trot around the bases celebrating his solo home run.
That made it a 6-3 ballgame, providing some critical insurance for the Yankees.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Mets got a three-run homer out of outfielder Brandon Nimmo. If it weren't for Jones' solo shot, Nimmo would have walked things off. Instead, the exhibition game ended in a tie.
Jones is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees' farm system by MLB Pipeline. The 2022 first round pick out of Vanderbilt appeared in the All-Star Futures Game in both 2023 and 2024.
In 124 Double-A games last season, Jones hit .259 with 17 home runs, 30 doubles, six triples, 78 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and a .789 OPS. He has yet to see any action in Triple-A, although he is likely to make his debut at that level in 2025.
Jones is batting .267 with a .986 OPS with one game left on the Yankees' spring training schedule.
