Chicago White Sox Cut Ties With Former Top Prospect Loidel Chapelli Jr.
The Chicago White Sox have released Cuban infielder Loidel Chapelli Jr., Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero reported Friday night.
Chapelli, 23, had been in Chicago's organization for three seasons. He was ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the White Sox's farm system at the start of 2023.
Despite coming up as a corner outfielder in Cuba, Chapelli exclusively played second base over the past few years.
Before joining the White Sox, Chapelli spent two seasons in the Cuban National Series. Across 139 games with Ganaderos de Camaguey, Chapelli hit .304 with seven home runs, 32 doubles, four triples, 67 RBIs, eight stolen bases and an .857 OPS.
Chapelli got a $500K signing bonus from Chicago in 2022, and he proceeded to hit .344 with eight, seven doubles, seven triples, 29 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a 1.085 OPS in 47 Dominican Summer League games. At the time, MLB Pipeline had his hit and power tools graded at 45, his arm and field tools pegged at 50 and his run tool at a 55.
The White Sox sent Chapelli to High-A Winston-Salem the following season, and he remained there for two years. In total, Chapelli hit .245 with 12 home runs, 32 doubles, nine triples, 77 RBIs, 43 stolen bases and a .714 OPS in 186 games with the Dash.
The lack of development apparently prompted Chicago to cut ties with Chapelli, who will now return to the open market. It remains to be seen if another MLB organization will scoop him up, or if he will continue his career in Cuba.
Related MiLB Stories
- TIEDEMANN EYING 2025 RETURN: Ricky Tiedemann underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2024, likely knocking him out until the tail end of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- COLE TALKS FACIAL HAIR: The Yankees softened their 50-year-old facial hair policy on Friday, but GM Brian Cashman still told Gerrit Cole and others not to go overboard with their beards. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS' GO SIDELINED: Woo-Suk Go was poised to compete for a spot in Miami's bullpen during spring training, but he will miss the next few weeks with a fractured finger. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.