Miami Marlins Relief Pitcher Woo-Suk Go Suffers Fractured Finger, Out Several Weeks
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Woo-Suk Go is currently dealing with a fractured right index finger, manager Clayton McCullough told reporters Thursday morning.
Go was a non-roster invitee at the Marlins' big league spring training camp. The 26-year-old right-hander will be reevaluated in a couple of weeks, per McCullough.
The Marlins acquired Go from the San Diego Padres in last year's Luis Arráez trade. He was designated for assignment three weeks later, but went unclaimed on waivers and got sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Go played for the LG Twins in the Korean Baseball Organization from 2017 to 2023. Between his final five seasons before heading to the States, Go strung together three campaigns with an ERA under 2.20 and 30-plus saves.
Over the course of his KBO career, Go went 19-26 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.271 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and 139 saves.
Go went 2-3 with an 8.04 ERA, 1.915 WHIP, 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings and three saves across 28 Double-A outings in 2024. In Triple-A, he went 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.429 WHIP and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Marlins owe Go $2.25 million in 2025, regardless of whether or not he sees time in the majors, in accordance with the contract they inherited from the Padres.
Last spring, Go went 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA, 2.800 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, one hold and one blown save across six Cactus League games with San Diego. It remains to be seen if he will see any Grapefruit League action with Miami, or if his fractured finger will sideline him through the majority of spring training.
