New York Yankees 'Not Trying to Look Like Duck Dynasty,' Per Gerrit Cole
The New York Yankees made headlines Friday morning when they announced they would be softening the team's facial hair policy after nearly 50 years.
For the first time since the early 1970s, Yankees players, coaches and managers will be permitted to grow facial hair besides mustaches. The team had previously outlawed beards entirely, but owner Hal Steinbrenner said uniformed personnel will now be allowed to sport "well-groomed beards" moving forward.
Naturally, that raised the question of what exactly a well-groomed beard looks like.
As relayed by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, general manager Brian Cashman didn't exactly draw a fine line when he broke the news to the clubhouse.
"The only information we were offered from Cash was that we’re not trying to look like Duck Dynasty," Cole said. "No diss against Duck Dynasty – you're grinding in the woods all the time, you don’t really have another option."
[For the uninitiated, "Duck Dynasty" was a reality TV show that aired from 2012 to 2017, featuring millionaire duck hunters Louisiana who had signature long hair and long beards]
Per USA Today's Pete Caldera, Cole said the adjusted policy will allow for more personal freedom and fewer razor burns.
Cole had long, curly hair and a beard during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros. Once he signed his nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in December 2019, though, the former No. 1 overall pick went clean-shaven like the rest of his teammates.
It isn't as if Cole's production has dropped off in the Bronx, considering he won AL Cy Young in 2023. Cole boasts a 3.12 ERA, 1.025 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in a Yankees uniform, compared to his 3.22 ERA, 1.129 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings before joining the club.
The 34-year-old right-hander ranks fourth among active pitchers with 153 career wins, on top of ranking fifth in strikeouts, ERA, WHIP and WAR.
