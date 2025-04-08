Cincinnati Reds Recall Former Major Trade Acquisition From Triple-A
The Cincinnati Reds have recalled former top prospect Noelvi Marte before Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. He had started the year at Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds made the announcement on social media. Also getting called up is outfielder Will Benson. Matt McLain is going on the injured list and Carson Spiers is going to Triple-A.
Acquired in a big trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2022, Marte was ranked as the No. 11 prospect in baseball that season. He was 29th in 2023, but missed the first 80 games of 2024 over a PED suspension.
He hit just .210 with four homers upon his return (229 at-bats). He had 18 RBI and stole nine bases. The 23-year-old is hitting .353 through 34 at-bats with Louisville this year. He has five RBIs and three stolen bases.
The Reds have a glut of infielders, so it's unknown where Marte will play and how much. The Reds also feature Gavin Lux, Elly De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario as infield options. Spencer Steer can play there as well.
Lifetime, Marte is a .279 hitter in the minors with 56 homers and 245 RBIs.
The Reds will take on the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. ET. Cincinnati won 2-0 on Monday night behind a dominant performance from Hunter Greene, who went 8.2 shutout innings.
At 4-7, Cincinnati will send left-hander Nick Lodolo to the mound against Landen Roupp. Lodolo is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA while Roupp is 0-0 with a 6.75 on the season.
