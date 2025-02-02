Milwaukee Brewers Lauded For Having Three Top-50 International Signings
The International Signing Period began on Jan. 15th of this year and the Milwaukee Brewers are drawing high marks for their work in the department.
MLB.com says that the Brewers, thus far, have assembled the fourth-best class of this signing period. They have inked three Top-50 prospects as well. They are behind only the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, and Athletics.
Per MLB.com on the Brewers:
When superstars emerge from the international market, they often have many of the same traits that Kenny Fenelon (No. 36) has: Big-time power, run and fielding tools; an ebullient personality; a desire to not only get better on the field but to grow off it as well. There is a more limited track record of success at this stage, but the Brewers are ecstatic about adding him to the fold for the player he could blossom into.
When the Brewers nabbed Jackson Chourio out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, in 2021, it’s not likely even they could have projected how quickly he’d emerge into a Rookie of the Year and 30-homer/30-steal candidate. While that’s a steep expectation for anyone to follow, they once again landed an exciting right-handed-hitting outfielder from Maracaibo this go-round: Brailyn Antunez (No. 42).
The club also landed shortstop Cristopher Acosta (No. 45), giving them three Top 50 signings.
Milwaukee has become one of the best prospect development systems in baseball. Given that they don't act with a big budget, the Brewers have to hit on this level. From Josh Hader to Corbin Burnes to Brandon Woodruff to Devin Williams to Brice Turang, they've done a good job across the board. They also have elevated players like William Contreras and Willy Adames, who began with other organizations.
The Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games last season and will report to spring training in Arizona in just under two weeks.
