Toronto Blue Jays Trade Acquisition Listed as Sleeper Prospect For Organization
Toronto Blue Jays outfield prospect RJ Schreck is drawing praise from Baseball America ahead of the 2025 season. The publication listed him as the organization's best chance for a "sleeper" prospect.
It took a few years for Schreck to find his swing, but in 2024, he took a big step forward. After producing a .865 OPS with High-A Everett to begin the season, Schreck was promoted by the Mariners to Double-A. The Blue Jays acquired Schreck for veteran infielder Justin Turner at the 2024 trade deadline. Following the trade, Schreck impressed with his blend of plate skills and power, showing a plus hit tool with average power and the ability to drive the ball to his pull side. A late bloomer, if Schreck can build on his 2024 performance, he could be the next in a long line of under-the-radar, bat-first Blue Jays prospects.
Schreck was drafted by the Mariners in the ninth round of the 2023 draft out of Vanderbilt. He's now 24-years-old and is coming off a 17-homer season in 2024. He also had 63 RBI and 13 stolen bases.
The Blue Jays are in a precarious spot as an organization. They are desperate to win at the major league-level, but with that comes a generally aging and expensive roster. As those players move on in the next few years, Toronto does not have a well-regarded farm system in terms of having players capable of filling their spots.
If Schreck is able to provide impact for the Jays, that would be big for the organization, who has only one player in the Baseball America Top 100 (pitcher Ricky Tiedemann).
Schreck was listed as a non-roster invitee to Jays spring training.
