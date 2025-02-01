Chase Burns Has Third-Best Fastball Among Top 100 Prospects, Per Baseball America
After finishing fourth in the National League Central in 2024, the Cincinnati Reds are primed to make noise in 2025.
The Reds have added future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona this offseason, while also trading for established starter Brady Singer. The team has a superstar shortstop in Elly De La Cruz and will return shortstop Matt McLain from injury. Furthermore, the team will hopefully have a healthy crop of starters including Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott.
And there's another flamethrowing pitcher who could be ready to make an impact soon in the Queen City.
Chase Burns is currently ranked as the No. 26 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The same group predicts he'll make his major league debut this season despite not having thrown one professional pitch in his career.
A first-round pick in 2024 out of Wake Forest, Burns was the No. 2 pick in the draft. He was the ACC Pitcher of the Year, a First-Team All-American and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is the baseball equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
According to Baseball America, Burns has the third-best fastball velocity of any of their Top 100 pitching prospects. Sitting at 97.8 MPH, he's behind only Jarlin Susana (Washington) and Kumar Rocker (Texas).
He's even ahead of Roki Sasaki, who is the top prospect in baseball.
For what it's worth, Baseball America ranks Burns as the No. 27 prospect in baseball, but projects his arrival in 2026.
The Reds report to spring training in Arizona in just under two weeks.
Opening Day is slated for March 27 while most minor league affiliates open on April 5.
