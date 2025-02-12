Minor League Baseball

Minnesota Twins Sign Dominican Outfielder Carlos Taveras to 7-Figure Contract

Carlos Taveras, ranked as the No. 26 international prospect in the 2025 class by MLB Pipeline, is joining the Minnesota Twins with a $1.2 million signing bonus.

The Minnesota Twins have officially signed international amateur free agent Carlos Taveras, Beisbol FR's Francys Romero reported Tuesday.

Taveras is a 16-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic. MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the 2025 international free agent class.

Per Romero, Taveras has earned a $1.2 million signing bonus.

Taveras already boasts a mature frame at 6 feet, 185 pounds. MLB Pipeline has his run and arm tools graded at 55, while his hit, power and field tools all earned 50s.

While he could have the speed to remain in center field, scouts believe Taveras has a strong enough arm to thrive in right as well.

The five-tool prospect hails from Dajabón, a city in the Dominican-Haitian border that has yet to produce an MLB player. The left-handed-hitting Taveras will try to end that, but it may take him a while to reach the majors.

The Twins now boast elite top international signees, having already added Venezuelan shortstops Santiago León and Haritzon Castillo, plus Dominican outfielder Teilon Serrano, in January. MLB Pipeline has León ranked No. 24, followed by Castillo at No. 43 and Serrano at No. 50.

