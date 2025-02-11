Former Reds Outfielder Billy Hamilton Seeking Minor League Contract, Per Report
Free agent outfielder Billy Hamilton is currently seeking a minor league contract, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday morning.
Hamilton is looking to spin that potential deal into an invite to an organization's major league spring training camp. He has not appeared in an MLB game since 2023.
The 34-year-old speedster is fresh off batting leadoff for Mexico's representative in the Caribbean Series, Charros de Jalisco. After batting .251 with a .679 OPS and 75 stolen bases across 127 Mexican League and Mexican Winter League games, Hamilton made history swiping bags in the Caribbean Series.
Hamilton was once one of baseball’s most prolific base stealers, racking up 13 in his first 13 MLB games with the Cincinnati Reds back in 2013. He cleared 50 stolen bases in each of the next four seasons, totaling 230 between 2014 and 2017.
After stealing 34 bases with the Reds in 2018, he was cut loose and became a journeyman. Hamilton played for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins over the next four seasons, stealing 47 bases in 258 games.
Hamilton closed out the 2023 season on a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he did not earn a promotion, nor did he sign with a team for 2024 spring training.
Over the course of his big league career, Hamilton hit .239 with 713 hits, 24 home runs, 189 RBI, 326 stolen bases, a .617 OPS, 74 defensive runs saved and a 10.0 WAR.
