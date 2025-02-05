Minnesota Twins, Free Agent Outfielder Harrison Bader Reportedly Agree to Deal
The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Harrison Bader, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bader's contract is for one year, plus a mutual option for the 2026 season, although it is still pending a physical. The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal reported that Bader will be guaranteed $6.25 million with up to $2 million available in bonuses.
The Twins will have signed two free agents to major league contracts this offseason once the Bader addition is made official. Relief pitcher Danny Coulombe was Minnesota's first free agent signing of the winter, and he only just joined the club on Tuesday.
Bader spent 2024 with the New York Mets, batting .236 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 17 stolen bases, a .657 OPS and a 0.9 WAR across 143 games. The 30-year-old got laregly phased out of the Mets' lineup in the playoffs, though, going 1-for-9 with three runs and two stolen bases in 12 games.
New York went out and added Juan Soto and Jose Siri to its outfield depth chart earlier in the offseason, leaving no room for Bader to return.
Prior to his time in Queens, Bader closed out the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, who had picked him up off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Bader when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 deadline.
Bader made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2017, then finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. He went on to win a Gold Glove in 2021, despite appearing in just 103 games.
Between 2018 and 2021, Bader hit .244 with a .745 OPS. He averaged 17 home runs, 53 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 20 defensive runs saved and a 4.0 WAR per 162 games during that stretch.
The Twins already have a star center fielder in Byron Buxton, but he played exclusively at designated hitter as recently 2023 and has averaged just 77 games played per season across his 10-year MLB career. Bader can fill in for Buxton if or when he gets hurt again, or help Trevor Warnach and Matt Walner cover the corner outfield spots after Max Kepler left for the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency.
