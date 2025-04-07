"He Really Wants to Be Great:" Modesto Nuts Reporter Describes Seattle Mariners Top Prospect
The Modesto Nuts, the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, began their season last Friday night and went onto sweep the San Jose Giants, the Low-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Perhaps it was some payback for what happened at the big-league level, where the Giants swept the Mariners in three games.
The Nuts are the reigning California League champions, but are set to leave town after this season because of some California League affiliation shuffling. The Mariners will shift their affiliation to the Inland Empire 66ers.
This Nuts roster features some of the top prospects in the Mariners' organization, including pitcher Ryan Sloan and infielder Felnin Celesten.
Celesten, a 19-year-old shortstop, is ranked as the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2028. Through three games, he's gone 3-for-13 (.231) with three RBIs and a stolen bases.
Speaking on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Nuts reporter Chris Correa of the Turlock Journal spoke about what stood out to him upon meeting Celesten at the team's media day last week.
"....He really wants to be great. He is so young and he's so talented, he probably should have been in Modesto last season until the injuries came up. He had two hamstring injuries and a hamate injury that he needed a surgical operation on, but he is 'itchin at the bit. You can just tell."
You can listen to the full interview below and a new episode comes out on Tuesday!
