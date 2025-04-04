Seattle Mariners Legend Harold Reynolds is Frustrated By Team's Lack of Offense, Just Like Fans Are
Through seven games, the Seattle Mariners have been extremely frustrating offensively. At 3-4, they have the second-lowest batting average in baseball (.172) and have scored more than four runs in a game only once. They were just one-hit by Detroit Tigers' starter Casey Mize and a collection of relievers on Tuesday.
A full season of Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena were supposed to help the offensive woes of the last few seasons, as was the hiring of new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, but so far, things haven't taken off.
Mariners fans are upset by the continuing offensive lulls, but guess what? They aren't alone. Former M's All-Star Harold Reynolds is also frustrated. He was a guest on Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and had this to say:
"It's just been too long. We've watched the same thing for two or three years now. And my fear and my concern, like all Mariners fans, and I consider myself a fan, is that we're going to squander this away with the great pitching. There's got to be an adjustment made, they've got to make a move to get some offense and if not, we're going to look up in July and August and be disappointed with another season. And I hope that doesn't happen, particularly with this group of pitching... that pitching is the caliber of any World Series team right now, and hopefully we don't squander that away."
Reynolds was a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover who played with the M's from 1983-1992. You can hear his full interview below in which he talks about his M's career, his memories of Ken Griffey Jr. and more.
