ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney Responds to Criticism of Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
Over the weekend, Athletics' post-game host Chris Townsend took a shot at Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, essentially calling him overrated after Rodriguez hit a game-winning home run on Sunday.
We asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about the comments and asked how Rodriguez is perceived within the game.
"So, Chris Townsend was the host who said that. I know Chris, he's a good guy. I think he's reacting to Julio's numbers the last couple of years. You and I have talked about the slow starts and how they're trying to get him started better. And we'll see if his overall numbers are better, and if they are, over the course of the year, then maybe some of that perception will change. I will tell you, ESPN just did a Top 100 list of players...I know that Julio is somewhere in the Top 25. He's a guy who generates a ton of respect within the industry and I do think, that when it comes to players, hitters that are in Seattle, you have to work in the demerits of being a hitter for the Mariners. His offensive numbers are just not going to be as gaudy..."
The Mariners are 3-4 on the season and will return to action on Friday at 1:35 p.m. PT. They'll take on the San Francisco Giants as Justin Verlander (SF) pitches against Bryce Miller (SEA).
