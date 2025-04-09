Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Hits First Home Run as He Continues Great Start to 2025
The Seattle Mariners lost in excruciating fashion on Tuesday night, dropping a 2-1 contest to the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
The 12-inning marathon saw the M's go 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and strike out 19 times. And while the offense continues to be a major source of frustration at the major-league level, the minor leagues are showing much more promise.
Take 19-year-old infielder Felnin Celesten, who popped his first home run for Low-A Modesto on Tuesday as part of a big night. He earned recognition from MLB Pipeline for his efforts:
Celesten -- the No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2023 international class -- tore up the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League in 2024, producing a .999 OPS en route to receiving the circuit's Top MLB Prospect award. Celesten's solo homer in Single-A Modesto’s win was the first that was live streamed -- and it lived up to the hype. The 19-year-old also tallied two singles and two RBIs on the night
The infielder is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the organization and sits at No. 71 overall in baseball. Through just four games with Modesto, he's hitting .333. He only played 32 games last season because of multiple injuries so he figures to spend most of the year with Modesto, but he could earn a trip to High-A Everett by the end of the season if he continues to stay healthy and play well.
Modesto will continue their series with Lake Elsinore (Padres) again on Wednesday.
