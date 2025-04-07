Former Six-Time Gold Glover Deletes Classless Post on X About Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles
The Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park, but they have likely lost much more than the game.
Outfielder Victor Robles left the game in the bottom of the ninth inning after making an incredible catch up against the netting in the right field corner. While there's nothing official as of this posting, Robles is expected to be placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. It could potentially be serious and could cause him to miss a significant period of time. He left the game on the cart.
You can see the play HERE:
The injury delay paused the game for several minutes before WIlmer Flores ended up winning it with a walk-off single to right field. After the game was over, former Giants first baseman JT Snow took to his keyboard, delivering a classless post on "X."
Essentially, Snow accused Robles of faking the injury to cause a delay and get the Giants out of their rhythm, offering no support for a player who was very clearly injured.
***It should be noted: Snow received significant backlash on social media, also re-posting some of the vulgar comments that people had for him. He eventually deleted his original post, but left up some of the vulgar comments back to him before deleting them as well. There are screenshots of some of his original interactions on "X," but we elected to crop them out because they were inappropriate.***
Snow was a 16-year veteran of the California Angels, Giants, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He was a six-time Gold Glover and a .268 career hitter.
The Mariners will open up a new series with the Houston Astros on Monday night.
