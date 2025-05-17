Intriguing International Pitching Prospect Impressing For Seattle Mariners ACL Club
One of the Seattle Mariners most intriguing, but under-the-radar prospects, has been impressing in his first taste of pro baseball with a Major League Baseball organization.
Taiwanese pitcher Chia-Shi Shen made his second start with the Arizona Complex League Mariners on Friday. He pitched four innings, struck out four, and allowed one run (unearned) on one hit.
In two starts this season, Shen has posted a 1.13 ERA with nine strikeouts in eight innings pitched. He's allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, hasn't walked or hit a batter and is holding opposing batters to a .194 average.
Shen might be one of the most talented pitchers in Seattle's farm system, but has been under-the-radar due to the unusual nature in which he came over to the states. Shen, 20-years-old, and the Mariners agreed to a minor league contract on July 9, 2024, after several years of failed attempts by Shen to try and join a major league club.
Shen originally agreed to a $350,000 deal with the Athletics on Nov. 12, 2022, but the deal reportedly fell through in Jan. 2023, per a report from cpblstats.com. Shen reportedly had interest from several MLB teams with a $500,000 contract offer on the table. Seattle reportedly tried to bring Shen to the states on a $250,000 deal as soon as Shen's contract with the A's fell through.
The Mariners initial attempts to sign Shen were unsuccessful due to a drunk driving incident that forced Shen to remain in Taiwan, per a report from the Taipei Times.
As of two years ago, Shen had a fastball in the mid-90s with a changeup, slider and curveball also in his repertoire.
