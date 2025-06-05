Kansas City Royals Star Prospect Collects First Major League Hit
Playing in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone collected his first major league hit, ripping a double down the right field line to score a run.
You can watch it below, courtesy of the @MLB account:
Drafted No. 6 overall out of Florida in 2024, Caglianone is now the No. 10 prospect in the game, according to MLB Pipeline.
He was hitting .322 between Double-A and Triple-A, and he has 15 minor league home runs and 56 RBIs. As a result of that performance, the Royals just promoted him on Tuesday.
One of the most powerful prospects in the game, he's known for his prodigious home runs and massive exit velocities.
Kansas City advanced to the American League Division Series last season and is hoping that Caglianone can infuse some offensive consistency into the roster. They entered play on Thursday at 32-29 and in fourth place in the American League Central.
A first baseman by trade, Caglianone could see time there, along with Vinnie Pasquantino. The team also gave him some repetitions in the outfield in the minor leagues, so he could play there, as well as designated hitter.
The Royals will play a second game against the Cardinals on Thursday night before beginning a weekend series on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.
That series will begin at 7:40 p.m. ET at Rate Field as Seth Lugo (KC) pitches against Davis Martin (CWS).
Lugo is 3-5 with a 3.45 ERA.
