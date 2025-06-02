Boston Red Sox All-Star Drawing Trade Interest From National League Club, Per Report
According to a new report in The Athletic, the San Diego Padres are showing trade interest in Boston Red Sox' outfielder Jarren Duran.
Per Dennis Lin:
As the Padres face a daunting upcoming schedule and glaring holes at the bottom of their lineup, their list of trade targets again includes Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, league sources told The Athletic. The Padres expressed interest in Duran ahead of the 2024 season, before veteran left fielder Jurickson Profar and then-rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill joined Duran as first-time All-Stars.
Duran, 28, was the All-Star Game MVP in 2024. This year, he's out to a slower start, hitting .264 with four homers and 34 RBIs. He's stolen 13 bases and owns a 100 OPS+, which suggests he's been exactly league average.
A five-year veteran, he's under contract through 2028, so if the Padres were to acquire him, they'd be getting a player with several years of team control.
There's been no indication that the Red Sox want to deal Duran, but moving him and unclogging the outfield would free them up to promote top prospect Roman Anthony, who is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.
The Padres enter play on Monday at 33-24. They'll be back in action Monday night against the San Francisco Giants with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are 29-32, and have been disappointing, considering they acquired Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman over the offseason with designs on winning a World Series.
