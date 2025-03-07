Let the Guessing Game Begin: How Long Until Chicago White Sox Southpaws Are MLB Ready?
The Chicago White Sox made five roster moves on Thursday, which included reassigning a pair of spectacular southpaws – Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith – to the minor league camp.
But after the impression they made on the big league staff this spring, Schultz and Smith will not be gone and forgotten. The question is how long until they are at Rate Field in Chicago to stay.
After all, MLB Pipeline ranks them as the top two left-handed pitching prospects in the game. And they are on the roster for Chicago’s Spring Breakout game, which will pit the top prospects for the White Sox in a game against prospects of the Colorado Rockies on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz.
Schultz, 21, was an Illinois high schooler when the White Sox selected him in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. He appeared in two spring games, going three innings, surrendering one hit and striking out one of the 10 batters he faced.
Smith, 21, was Chicago’s first-round pick (No. 5 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft. In two spring innings, he threw three innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.
Both pitchers got into Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, following starter Martin Perez. And Schultz also got a shout out from Perez, who proclaimed the youngster MLB-ready.
"He's nasty, wow, unbelievable," Perez said, per MLB.com. "He was on the attack. His secondary pitches, he can dominate. He's ready to fly with us to Chicago. I think he can help us a lot."
In other moves Thursday, the White Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and right-hander Jairo Iriarte to Triple-A Charlotte and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez to Double-A Birmingham.
The White Sox now have 66 players left in camp in Glendale, Ariz: 31 pitchers, six catchers, 18 infielders and 11 outfielders.
